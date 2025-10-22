Las fotos del Villarreal-Manchester City

Movilidad
El Manchester City impone su pegada ante las dudas del Villarreal (0-2)

Redacción Deportes

Villarreal, 22 de octubre 2025 - 00:16

El Manchester City logró este martes una cómoda victoria ante el Villarreal (0-2) en un encuentro gobernado por el equipo inglés, superior en el juego y en las áreas al conjunto castellonense, que sigue sin ganar en la presente edición de la Liga de Campeones.

Los goles de Erling Haaland y Bernardo Silva en la primera parte castigaron las dudas y la pose tibia del Villarreal, que sólo se atrevió a perderle el respeto a su rival en el tramo final del segundo tiempo, cuando ya tenía el partido casi imposible.

