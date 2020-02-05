Las matemáticas certifican quién es el hombre más bello

Robert Pattinson es el hombre más guapo de todo el mundo, por delante de Brad Pitt, Henry Cavill y otros tantos apuestos del celuloide; al menos, así lo afirma la ciencia, pues de acuerdo al Daily Mail, la simetría del rostro del británico cuenta con más del 92% de perfección.
De acuerdo a los cálculos realizados siguiendo el Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi Standards, el rostro del protagonista de Batman alcanza dicho nivel de belleza debido al posicionamiento de sus ojos, labios y nariz, así como el tamaño de su mentón y frente. Cabe mencionar que Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi Standards es una fórmula que los científicos mezclaron con el Golden Ratio de los antiguos griegos para medir la perfección física según varios cálculos matemáticos.
El famoso cirujano Julian De Silva ha sido el encargado de realizar un post en su cuenta oficial de Instagram mostrando de manera detallada qué nivel de perfección posee cada parte del rostro de Pattinson, alcanzando casi el 100% en el mentón, y dando como resultado global un 92,15%, posicionándose así como el hombre más apuesto del globo.
Batman and Twilight star Robert Pattinson is the most beautiful man in the world, according to science. The 33-year-old actor was found to be 92.15% accurate to the Greek Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi - which measure physical perfection. The 33-year-old actor, who takes over as the Caped Crusader in a new blockbuster next year, was found to be 92.15% accurate to the Greek Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi - which measure physical perfection. The Witcher star Henry Cavill was second with 91.08%, Bradley Cooper was third with 91.08% and Brad Pitt, tipped for an Oscar for his supporting role in Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, was fourth with 90.51%. Previous winner George Clooney, the oldest star on the list, slumped to fifth place - largely because of the effect of ageing on the 58-year-old had resulted in a loss of volume in the face, giving him a score of 89.91%. David Beckham was seventh with a score of 88.96% and the most chiselled chin in the top ten. Becks also had a near-perfect ratio in the size of his nose and his lips. The list was compiled using the latest computerised mapping techniques. Robert Pattinson was the clear winner when all elements of the face were measured for physical perfection. These brand new computer mapping techniques allow us to solve some of the mysteries of what it is that makes someone physically beautiful and the technology is useful when planning patients’ surgery. The Golden Ratio was a mathematical equation devised by the Greeks in an attempt to measure beauty. The ratio can be applied to anything and was used by Leonardo Da Vinci for the perfect human male body in his famous work, the Vitruvian Man. The premise behind this is that the closer the ratios of a face or body are to the number 1.618 (Phi), the more beautiful they become. To read the full article, visit the link in my bio. #news #beauty #plasticsurgery #harleystreet #beautifacation #beautifulfaces #jdsgoldenratio #celeb
El ránking está compuesto casi en su totalidad por actores.
Henry Cavill, famoso por interpretar a Superman, se quedó a escasos números de quitarle el trono a Pattinson, ya que posee un 91,64% de perfección, seguido de Bradley Cooper con 91,08%, Brad Pitt con 90,51%, y George Clooney con 89,9%.
A la lista también se suman David Beckham, el único que no es intérprete, así como Hugh Jackman, Idris Elba, Kanye West y Ryan Gosling, quien anteriormente ya había sido considerado por varios medios como el hombre más guapo del mundo, pero ahora Pattinson le ha arrebatado la corona.
