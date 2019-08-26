SUSCRÍBETE 956 297 993 Promociones
DiCaprio dona cinco millones para salvar el Amazonas

  • El actor de Érase una vez en Hollywood... crea una ONG para luchar contra los incendios que arrasan esta semana el bosque más importante del planeta.

El actor Leonardo DiCaprio. / Efe

Leonardo DiCaprio se ha unido a dos filántropos, Laurene Powell Jobs y Brian Sheth, para crear Earth Alliance (Alianza Tierra), ONG que ha donado cinco millones de dólares para luchar contra los incendios que están arrasando el Amazonas, el bosque más importante del planeta.

Leonardo DiCaprio con Brad Pitt, compañeros en la nueva película de Tarantino. / Efe

DiCaprio es, además de una estrella de Hollywood y un reconocido actor en todo el mundo, un hombre que se preocupa mucho por el bienestar del planeta. La fundación que lleva su nombre y de la que es el máximo financiador lleva veinte años promoviendo proyectos que luchan contra el cambio climático, dos décadas en las que han destinado más de 100 millones de dólares a trabajar por el planeta.
#Regram #RG @earthalliance #EarthAlliance, launched in July by @LeonardoDiCaprio, Laurene Powell Jobs, and Brian Sheth, has formed an emergency Amazon Forest Fund with a commitment of $5 million dollars to focus critical resources for indigenous communities and other local partners working to protect the life-sustaining biodiversity of the Amazon against the surge of fires currently burning across the region. Join Us. 100 percent of your donation will go to partners who are working on the ground to protect the Amazon. Earth Alliance is committed to helping protect the natural world. We are deeply concerned about the ongoing crisis in the Amazon, which highlights the delicate balance of climate, biodiversity, and the wellbeing of indigenous peoples. To learn more or to donate, please visit ealliance.org/amazonfund (see link in bio) Photos: @chamiltonjames, @danielbeltraphoto 2017

El actor ha colgado un mensaje en su cuenta de Instagram alertando de lo que está pasando en la Amazonía: "Los pulmones de la Tierra están en llamas. La Amazonía brasileña, hogar de un millón de indígenas y tres millones de especies, ha estado ardiendo durante más de dos semanas seguidas. Ha habido 74.000 incendios desde el comienzo de este año, un asombroso aumento del 84% durante el mismo período del año pasado". DiCaprio culpa "al presidente Jair Bolsonaro, quien hizo una invitación abierta a los madereros y agricultores para limpiar la tierra después de asumir el cargo en enero".

