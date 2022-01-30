TEMAS: La cesión de la Ermita de Guía Premio de la Lotería Nacional en La Coronación Vinokilo en Jerez Agenda de ocio

Imágenes de la goleada del Jerez Industrial al Castilleja (4-2)

  • El Jerez Industrial ha cerrado la primera vuelta goleando al Castilleja (4-2) en el Pedro S. Garrido. Antonio Jesús anotó dos goles, uno Parra y Juanan y Álex Valero, que revolucionó el partido en la segunda parte, fue expulsado con roja directa.

30 Jan, 2022 16:23

