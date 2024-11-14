Guía de las zambombas en Jerez 2024: fechas, horarios y ubicación
Consulta todo el listado de zambombas y actuaciones navideñas programadas en Jerez desde el 22 de noviembre hasta el 24 de diciembre
Jerez adelanta su Navidad con la inauguración del alumbrado y la celebración de zambombas en noviembre
La Navidad de Jerez se ha convertido en uno de los atractivos turísticos más importantes de la ciudad, principalmente por la celebración de las tradicionales zambombas, que en muchos casos han desembocado en actuaciones navideñas con grupos. En este 2024, el Ayuntamiento ha aprobado la celebración de las mismas desde el 22 de noviembre al 25 de diciembre. Consulta aquí algunas de las ya anunciadas para los próximos meses, en un listado que se irá actualizando.
22 de noviembre
LA MARUJONA
- Ameniza: Coro de la Hermandad de las Viñas
- 17.30 horas (Calle Caballeros, 2)
DEALONSO
- Ameniza: Juncal
- 18.00 horas (Plaza Peones)
KAPOTE
- Ameniza: Flamenkería
- 18.00 horas
LA VEGA
- Ameniza: Duende
- 18.00 horas
BEREBER
- Ameniza: Coro de la Abuela María y Atuvera
- 19.00 horas
HERMANDAD DE LA MISIÓN
- Ameniza: Coro de la Hermandad
- 20.30 horas (Jardines parroquiales, Picadueña baja)
PLAZA DE CANTERBURY
- Ameniza: Se dan clases de zambombas
- 23.00 horas
23 de noviembre
ASPANIDO
- Amenizan: Dame Tono, Los Viandantes los Four Fiesta
- 13.30 horas (Bodegas Pajarete)
HERMANDAD DE SALUD DE SAN RAFAEL
- Amenizan: Coro de la Hermandad
- 13.30 horas (Casa hermandad de la parroquia)
EFECTO HUELLA
- Patio casa de Hermandad del Nazareno (Alameda Cristina)
- 17.00 horas
CASA GABRIELA
- Plaza Plateros
- 17.00 horas
PLAZA DE CANTERBURY
- Ameniza: Concaché
- 17.00 horas
LA MARUJONA
- Ameniza: La Plazuela en Navidad
- 17.30 horas (Calle Caballeros, 2)
LA VEGA
- Ameniza: Embrujo
- 18.00 horas
BEREBER
- Ameniza: La Plazuela en Navidad y Sobretablas
- 19.00 horas
PLAZA DE CANTERBURY
- Ameniza: Tres con son
- 19.30 horas
PLAZA DE CANTERBURY
- Ameniza: Rey Morao
- 23.00 horas
24 de noviembre
KAPOTE
- Ameniza: Se dan clases de zambomba
- 18.00 horas
29 de noviembre
COLEGIO SAN JOSÉ OBRERO
- Patio del colegio
- 14.00 horas
COLEGIO MONTAIGNE
- Patio del colegio
- 17.00 horas
LA MARUJONA
- Ameniza: Grupo Tembleque
- 17.30 horas (Calle Caballeros, 2)
KAPOTE
- Ameniza: Al son de la Navidad
- 18.00 horas
LA VEGA
- Ameniza: Cambio de Tercio
- 18.00 horas
PLAZA DE CANTERBURY
- Ameniza: Ana Fernández y Ángel Torres
- 18.30 horas
BEREBER
- Ameniza: Duende y Atuvera
- 19.00 horas
ABACERÍA GARCÍA DELGADO
- Ameniza: María Martínez y Anabel Rosado
- 20.30 horas (Calle San Agustín)
PLAZA DE CANTERBURY
- Ameniza: Raquel y Manuela por Navidad
- 23.00 horas
30 de noviembre
HERMANDAD DE LAS TRES CAÍDAS
- Plaza San Lucas
- 14.00 horas
HERMANDAD DEL AMOR
- Ameniza: Coro de la Hermandad
- 14.00 horas (calle Salas, casa hermandad)
AFAMEDIS
- Coro Mayores Activos San José del Valle, Al son de la Navidad, Se dan clases de zambombas y Coro de la Abuela María
- 14.00 horas (Sala Paúl)
CASA GABRIELA
- Plaza Plateros
- 17.00 horas
PLAZA DE CANTERBURY
- Ameniza: Jerez por Navidad
- 17.00 horas
LA MARUJONA
- Ameniza: Al compás de La Marujona
- 17.30 horas (Calle Caballeros, 2)
LA VEGA
- Ameniza: Sobretablas
- 18.00 horas
GARAGE CAFÉ CO
- Ameniza: Grupo Aromalí
- 18.30 horas (C/Arquitecto José Vargas 12 esquina con Blas Infante)
BEREBER
- Ameniza: La Plazuela en Navidad y Cambio de Tercio
- 19.00 horas
PLAZA DE CANTERBURY
- Ameniza: David Heredia 'El buho'
- 19.30 horas
PLAZA DE CANTERBURY
- Ameniza: Gema Blanco por Navidad
- 23.00 horas
1 de diciembre
LA FAVORITA
- Calle Unión, 1
- 17.00 horas
KAPOTE
- Ameniza: Se dan clases de zambomba
- 18.00 horas
5 de diciembre
BAR JUANITO
- Calle Pescadería Vieja, 8
- 14.00 horas
PEÑA FERNANDO TERREMOTO
- Ameniza: Grupo Aire de los Peña
- 14.30 horas
PLAZA DE CANTERBURY
- Ameniza: La Tierra lleva el compás (Nuevas generaciones)
- 18.30 horas
LA VEGA
- Ameniza: Son de Santiago
- 18.00 horas
KAPOTE
- Ameniza: Cambio de Tercio
- 18.00 horas
BEREBER
- Ameniza: Duende y Chaneli & Montoya
- 19.00 horas
PLAZA DE CANTERBURY
- Ameniza: Daily Fuguet y su grupo
- 23.00 horas
6 de diciembre
HERMANDAD DE HUMILDAD Y PACIENCIA
- Ameniza: Gloria Bendita
- 14.00 horas (Plaza de las Angustias)
HERMANDAD DEL ROCÍO
- Bodegón La Plazuela
- 14.00 horas
HERMANDAD DEL NAZARENO
- Patio casa hermandad
- 14.00 horas
HERMANDAD DE LAS TRES CAÍDAS
- Plaza San Lucas
- 14.00 horas
HERMANDAD DEL CARMEN
- Ameniza: Coro de La Clemencia y coro de San Rafael
- 14.00 horas (Plaza del Carmen, frente a la Iglesia)
HERMANDAD DE LA BORRIQUITA
- Ameniza: Gloria Bendita
- 14.00 horas (Patio Colegio San José)
HERMANDAD DEL CRISTO DE LA VIGA
- Reducto de la Catedral
- 14.00 horas
HERMANDAD DE LA VERACRUZ
- Plaza de la Asunción
- 14.00 horas
HERMANDAD DEL PERDÓN
- Junto a la Ermita de Guía
- 14.00 horas
HERMANDAD DE LA AMARGURA
- Calle Sagrada Flagelación
- 14.00 horas
HERMANDAD DEL CRISTO
- Alameda del Banco
- 14.00 horas
HERMANDAD DE LA ORACIÓN EN EL HUERTO
- Alameda Cristina
- 14.00 horas
HERMANDAD DEL RESUCITADO Y CONSUELO
- Plaza Belén
- 14.00 horas
HERMANDAD DEL SANTO CRUCIFIJO
- Plaza San Miguel
- 14.00 horas
PEÑA LUIS DE LA PICA
- Calle Carpinteros
- 15.00 horas
PLAZA DE CANTERBURY
- Ameniza: Dame tono
- 17.00 horas
LA MARUJONA
- Ameniza: Coro de la Recogía
- 17.30 horas (Calle Caballeros, 2)
LA FAVORITA
- Calle Unión, 1
- 17.30 horas
LA VEGA
- Ameniza: Duende y The Bodegones
- 18.00 horas
KAPOTE
- Ameniza: Zambombas por bulerías
- 18.00 horas
BEREBER
- Ameniza: The Bodegones y Alpairo
- 19.00 horas
PLAZA DE CANTERBURY
- Ameniza: Juncal
- 19.30 horas
PLAZA DE CANTERBURY
- Ameniza: A tu aire
- 23.00 horas
7 de diciembre
HERMANDAD DEL PRENDIMIENTO
- Plaza del Cubo
- 14.00 horas
HERMANDAD DEL CRISTO
- Alameda del Banco
- 14.00 horas
PEÑA LOS PELOTITOS
- Colegio Beaterio (Calle Visitación)
- 14.00 horas
PEÑA LA BULERÍA
- Amenizan: Ángel Torres y Ana Fernández, Cuadro de las Niñas de Carmen Herrera, Gloria Bendita y Sabor Plazuela
- 14.00 horas (Entrada 1 kilo de alimentos)
HERMANDAD DE LA CANDELARIA
- Casa Hermandad calle Lealas
- 14.00 horas
HERMANDAD DEL CRISTO DE LA VIGA
- Reducto Catedral
- 14.00 horas
HERMANDAD DE LA BORRIQUITA
- Ameniza: Gloria Bendita
- 14.00 horas (Patio Colegio San José)
HERMANDAD DE LAS TRES CAÍDAS
- Plaza San Lucas
- 14.00 horas
HERMANDAD DEL AMOR
- Ameniza: Coro de la Hermandad
- 14.00 horas (calle Salas, casa hermandad)
HERMANDAD DE LAS CINCO LLAGAS Y PASIÓN
- Plaza de las Angustias
- 14.00 horas
HERMANDAD DEL CONSUELO Y RESUCITADO
- Plaza Belén
- 14.00 horas
CASA GABRIELA
- Plaza Plateros
- 17.00 horas
PLAZA DE CANTERBURY
- Ameniza: David Heredia 'El buho'
- 17.00 horas
LA MARUJONA
- Ameniza: Coro de la Hermandad de las Viñas
- 17.30 horas (Calle Caballeros, 2)
PEÑA AMIGOS DE ESTELLA
- Calle del Barco, 2
- 18.00 horas
LA VEGA
- Ameniza: Dame Tono y Reflejos del Sur
- 18.00 horas
PEÑA PEPE ALCONCHEL
- Calle Plátano
- 18.00 horas
LA FAVORITA
- Calle Unión, 1
- 18.30 horas
BEREBER
- Ameniza: Sabor Plazuela y Atuvera
- 19.00 horas
PLAZA DE CANTERBURY
- Ameniza: Ana Fernández y Ángel Torres
- 19.30 horas
BAR LA MACETA
- Calle Lancería, 27
- 19.45 horas
ABACERÍA GARCÍA DELGADO
- Ameniza: Sandra Rincón y Anabel Rosado
- 20.30 horas (Calle San Agustín)
PEÑA EL PESCAERO
- Nochebuena cantaora de José El Berenjeno
- 21.30 horas (Av. Arcos, calle Mosa)
PLAZA DE CANTERBURY
- Ameniza: Los Viandantes por Navidad
- 23.00 horas
8 de diciembre
HERMANDAD DE LAS TRES CAÍDAS
- Plaza San Lucas
- 14.00 horas
HERMANDAD DE LA BORRIQUITA
- Ameniza: Gloria Bendita
- 14.00 horas (Patio Colegio San José)
HERMANDAD DE LA CANDELARIA
- Casa hermandad (calle Lealas)
- 14.00 horas
HERMANDAD DEL NAZARENO
- Patio casa hermandad
- 14.00 horas
HERMANDAD DE LA ORACIÓN EN EL HUERTO
- Alameda Cristina
- 14.00 horas
HERMANDAD DEL CONSUELO Y RESUCITADO
- Plaza Belén
- 14.00 horas
HERMANDAD DEL CRISTO DE LA VIGA
- Reducto de la Catedral
- 14.00 horas
PEÑA LUIS DE LA PICA
- Calle Carpinteros
- 15.00 horas
PLAZA DE CANTERBURY
- Ameniza: Concaché
- 17.00 horas
LA MARUJONA
- Ameniza: Grupo Tembleque
- 17.30 horas (Calle Caballeros, 2)
KAPOTE
- Ameniza: Flamenkería
- 18.00 horas
LA VEGA
- Ameniza: Duende
- 18.00 horas
BEREBER
- Ameniza: Duende y Cambio de Tercio
- 19.00 horas
PLAZA DE CANTERBURY
- Ameniza: Tres con son
- 19.30 horas
PLAZA DE CANTERBURY
- Ameniza: Coro al Son de la Navidad
- 23.00 horas
9 de diciembre
PLAZA DE CANTERBURY
- Ameniza: Raquel y Manuela por Navidad
- 18.30 horas
BEREBER
- Ameniza: Coro de la Abuela María y Agustele
- 19.00 horas
12 de diciembre
BAR JUANITO
- Calle Pescadería Vieja, 8
- 14.00 horas
RESTAURANTE BOREAL
- Ameniza: Gloria Bendita
- 17.30 horas (Av. José Manuel Caballero Bonald)
13 de diciembre
LA FAVORITA
- Calle Unión, 1
- 17.00 horas
LA MARUJONA
- Ameniza: La Plazuela en Navidad
- 17.30 horas (Calle Caballeros, 2)
RESTAURANTE BOREAL
- Ameniza: Gloria Bendita
- 17.30 horas (Av. José Manuel Caballero Bonald)
JEREZ LESGAY
- Calle Ponce, 2
- 18.00 horas
KAPOTE
- Ameniza: Sobretablas
- 18.00 horas
LA VEGA
- Ameniza: The Bodegones y Reflejos del Sur
- 18.00 horas
GARAGE CAFÉ CO
- Ameniza: Grupo Con Duende
- 18.30 horas (C/Arquitecto José Vargas 12 esquina con Blas Infante)
PLAZA DE CANTERBURY
- Ameniza: Ana Fernández y Ángel Torres
- 18.30 horas
BEREBER
- Ameniza: Sabor Plazuela y Atuvera
- 19.00 horas
PEÑA LA LOLA
- Calle Porvenir, 2
- 22.30 horas
PLAZA DE CANTERBURY
- Ameniza: Se dan clases de zambombas
- 23.00 horas
14 de diciembre
HERMANDAD DEL CARMEN
- Ameniza: Gloria Bendita y coro de San Rafael
- 14.00 horas (Plaza de la Asunción)
HERMANDAD DE LA CORONACIÓN
- Ameniza: Duende Y Coro de la Hermandad
- 14.00 horas
HERMANDAD DEL AMOR
- Ameniza: Coro de la Hermandad
- 14.00 horas (calle Salas, casa hermandad)
HERMANDAD DEL DESCONSUELO
- Frente a la Iglesia de San Mateo
- 14.00 horas
HERMANDAD DE LA BORRIQUITA
- Ameniza: Gloria Bendita
- 14.00 horas (Patio Colegio San José)
HERMANDAD DEL SANTO CRUCIFIJO
- Plaza San Miguel
- 14.00 horas
HERMANDAD DE LA CANDELARIA
- Casa hermandad (calle Lealas)
- 14.00 horas
PEÑA LUIS DE LA PICA
- Calle Carpinteros
- 15.00 horas
CASA GABRIELA
- Plaza Plateros
- 17.00 horas
LA MARUJONA
- Ameniza: Coro de la Hermandad de las Viñas
- 17.30 horas (Calle Caballeros, 2)
PLAZA DE CANTERBURY
- Ameniza: Concaché
- 17.00 horas
LA VEGA
- Ameniza: Cambio de Tercio y Miguel Guerrero
- 18.00 horas
BEREBER
- Ameniza: Duende y Asere
- 19.00 horas
PLAZA DE CANTERBURY
- Ameniza: Jerez por Navidad
- 19.30 horas
PLAZA DE CANTERBURY
- Ameniza: A tu aire
- 23.00 horas
15 de diciembre
KAPOTE
- Ameniza: Se dan clases de zambomba
- 18.00 horas
LA FAVORITA
- Calle Unión, 1
- 17.00 horas
PLAZA DE CANTERBURY
- Ameniza: Tres con son
- 18.30 horas
18 de diciembre
LA VEGA
- Ameniza: Roberto Osorno
- 18.00 horas
20 de diciembre
PLAZA DE CANTERBURY
- Ameniza: Rey Morao
- 17.00 horas
LA MARUJONA
- Ameniza: Coro de la Hermandad de las Viñas
- 17.30 horas (Calle Caballeros, 2)
KAPOTE
- Ameniza: Cambio de Tercio
- 18.00 horas
LA VEGA
- Ameniza: Sobretablas
- 18.00 horas
BEREBER
- Ameniza: Duende y Atuvera
- 19.00 horas
PLAZA DE CANTERBURY
- Ameniza: Tres con son
- 23.00 horas
21 de diciembre
HERMANDAD DE LA PIEDAD
- Junto a la capilla
- 14.00 horas
PEÑA BUENA GENTE
- Ameniza: Gloria Bendita y Coro de la peña
- 14.00 horas (sede Plaza Basurto)
HERMANDAD DE LA BORRIQUITA
- Ameniza: Gloria Bendita
- 14.00 horas (Patio Colegio San José)
PEÑA LUIS DE LA PICA
- Calle Carpinteros
- 15.00 horas
CASA GABRIELA
- Plaza Plateros
- 17.00 horas
PLAZA DE CANTERBURY
- Ameniza: Jucal
- 17.00 horas
LA MARUJONA
- Ameniza: Coro La Recogía
- 17.30 horas (Calle Caballeros, 2)
PEÑA TÍO JOSÉ DE PAULA
- Calle Merced
- 18.00 horas
PEÑA LOS CERNÍCALOS
- Bodegas Cayetano del Pino
- 18.00 horas
LA VEGA
- Ameniza: Son de Santiago y Duende
- 18.00 horas
PLAZA DE CANTERBURY
- Ameniza: Marta Peña
- 19.30 horas
PLAZA DE CANTERBURY
- Ameniza: Los Viandantes por Navidad
- 23.00 horas
22 de diciembre
KAPOTE
- Ameniza: Sabor Plazuela
- 18.00 horas
PLAZA DE CANTERBURY
- Ameniza: Ana Fernández y Ángel Torres
- 18.30 horas
PLAZA DE CANTERBURY
- Ameniza: Daily Fuguet y su grupo
- 23.00 horas
23 de diciembre
PLAZA DE CANTERBURY
- Ameniza: Dame Tono
- 18.30 horas
PLAZA DE CANTERBURY
- Ameniza: Se dan clases de zambomba
- 23.00 horas
24 de diciembre
BAR JUANITO
- Calle Pescadería Vieja, 8
- 14.00 horas
LA MARUJONA
- Ameniza: Tamara Tañé y su gente
- 17.30 horas (Calle Caballeros, 2)
LA VEGA
- Ameniza: Duende y Manuel de Cantarote
- 18.00 horas
También te puede interesar
Lo último