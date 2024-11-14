Nueva DANA en Jerez
Cierran los colegios pero reabren las calles cortadas

Guía de las zambombas en Jerez 2024: fechas, horarios y ubicación

Consulta todo el listado de zambombas y actuaciones navideñas programadas en Jerez desde el 22 de noviembre hasta el 24 de diciembre

Jerez adelanta su Navidad con la inauguración del alumbrado y la celebración de zambombas en noviembre

La zambomba de Las tres Caídas, una de las más tradicionales hoy en día.
La zambomba de Las tres Caídas, una de las más tradicionales hoy en día. / Manuel Aranda
F.P.

14 de noviembre 2024 - 13:27

La Navidad de Jerez se ha convertido en uno de los atractivos turísticos más importantes de la ciudad, principalmente por la celebración de las tradicionales zambombas, que en muchos casos han desembocado en actuaciones navideñas con grupos. En este 2024, el Ayuntamiento ha aprobado la celebración de las mismas desde el 22 de noviembre al 25 de diciembre. Consulta aquí algunas de las ya anunciadas para los próximos meses, en un listado que se irá actualizando.

22 de noviembre

LA MARUJONA

  • Ameniza: Coro de la Hermandad de las Viñas
  • 17.30 horas (Calle Caballeros, 2)

DEALONSO

  • Ameniza: Juncal
  • 18.00 horas (Plaza Peones)

KAPOTE

  • Ameniza: Flamenkería
  • 18.00 horas

LA VEGA

  • Ameniza: Duende
  • 18.00 horas

BEREBER

  • Ameniza: Coro de la Abuela María y Atuvera
  • 19.00 horas

HERMANDAD DE LA MISIÓN

  • Ameniza: Coro de la Hermandad
  • 20.30 horas (Jardines parroquiales, Picadueña baja)

PLAZA DE CANTERBURY

  • Ameniza: Se dan clases de zambombas
  • 23.00 horas

23 de noviembre

ASPANIDO

  • Amenizan: Dame Tono, Los Viandantes los Four Fiesta
  • 13.30 horas (Bodegas Pajarete)

HERMANDAD DE SALUD DE SAN RAFAEL

  • Amenizan: Coro de la Hermandad
  • 13.30 horas (Casa hermandad de la parroquia)

EFECTO HUELLA

  • Patio casa de Hermandad del Nazareno (Alameda Cristina)
  • 17.00 horas

CASA GABRIELA

  • Plaza Plateros
  • 17.00 horas

PLAZA DE CANTERBURY

  • Ameniza: Concaché
  • 17.00 horas

LA MARUJONA

  • Ameniza: La Plazuela en Navidad
  • 17.30 horas (Calle Caballeros, 2)

LA VEGA

  • Ameniza: Embrujo
  • 18.00 horas

BEREBER

  • Ameniza: La Plazuela en Navidad y Sobretablas
  • 19.00 horas

PLAZA DE CANTERBURY

  • Ameniza: Tres con son
  • 19.30 horas

PLAZA DE CANTERBURY

  • Ameniza: Rey Morao
  • 23.00 horas

24 de noviembre

KAPOTE

  • Ameniza: Se dan clases de zambomba
  • 18.00 horas

29 de noviembre

COLEGIO SAN JOSÉ OBRERO

  • Patio del colegio
  • 14.00 horas

COLEGIO MONTAIGNE

  • Patio del colegio
  • 17.00 horas

LA MARUJONA

  • Ameniza: Grupo Tembleque
  • 17.30 horas (Calle Caballeros, 2)

KAPOTE

  • Ameniza: Al son de la Navidad
  • 18.00 horas

LA VEGA

  • Ameniza: Cambio de Tercio
  • 18.00 horas

PLAZA DE CANTERBURY

  • Ameniza: Ana Fernández y Ángel Torres
  • 18.30 horas

BEREBER

  • Ameniza: Duende y Atuvera
  • 19.00 horas

ABACERÍA GARCÍA DELGADO

  • Ameniza: María Martínez y Anabel Rosado
  • 20.30 horas (Calle San Agustín)

PLAZA DE CANTERBURY

  • Ameniza: Raquel y Manuela por Navidad
  • 23.00 horas

30 de noviembre

HERMANDAD DE LAS TRES CAÍDAS

  • Plaza San Lucas
  • 14.00 horas

HERMANDAD DEL AMOR

  • Ameniza: Coro de la Hermandad
  • 14.00 horas (calle Salas, casa hermandad)

AFAMEDIS

  • Coro Mayores Activos San José del Valle, Al son de la Navidad, Se dan clases de zambombas y Coro de la Abuela María
  • 14.00 horas (Sala Paúl)

CASA GABRIELA

  • Plaza Plateros
  • 17.00 horas

PLAZA DE CANTERBURY

  • Ameniza: Jerez por Navidad
  • 17.00 horas

LA MARUJONA

  • Ameniza: Al compás de La Marujona
  • 17.30 horas (Calle Caballeros, 2)

LA VEGA

  • Ameniza: Sobretablas
  • 18.00 horas

GARAGE CAFÉ CO

  • Ameniza: Grupo Aromalí
  • 18.30 horas (C/Arquitecto José Vargas 12 esquina con Blas Infante)

BEREBER

  • Ameniza: La Plazuela en Navidad y Cambio de Tercio
  • 19.00 horas

PLAZA DE CANTERBURY

  • Ameniza: David Heredia 'El buho'
  • 19.30 horas

PLAZA DE CANTERBURY

  • Ameniza: Gema Blanco por Navidad
  • 23.00 horas

1 de diciembre

LA FAVORITA

  • Calle Unión, 1
  • 17.00 horas

KAPOTE

  • Ameniza: Se dan clases de zambomba
  • 18.00 horas

5 de diciembre

BAR JUANITO

  • Calle Pescadería Vieja, 8
  • 14.00 horas

PEÑA FERNANDO TERREMOTO

  • Ameniza: Grupo Aire de los Peña
  • 14.30 horas

PLAZA DE CANTERBURY

  • Ameniza: La Tierra lleva el compás (Nuevas generaciones)
  • 18.30 horas

LA VEGA

  • Ameniza: Son de Santiago
  • 18.00 horas

KAPOTE

  • Ameniza: Cambio de Tercio
  • 18.00 horas

BEREBER

  • Ameniza: Duende y Chaneli & Montoya
  • 19.00 horas

PLAZA DE CANTERBURY

  • Ameniza: Daily Fuguet y su grupo
  • 23.00 horas

6 de diciembre

HERMANDAD DE HUMILDAD Y PACIENCIA

  • Ameniza: Gloria Bendita
  • 14.00 horas (Plaza de las Angustias)

HERMANDAD DEL ROCÍO

  • Bodegón La Plazuela
  • 14.00 horas

HERMANDAD DEL NAZARENO

  • Patio casa hermandad
  • 14.00 horas

HERMANDAD DE LAS TRES CAÍDAS

  • Plaza San Lucas
  • 14.00 horas

HERMANDAD DEL CARMEN

  • Ameniza: Coro de La Clemencia y coro de San Rafael
  • 14.00 horas (Plaza del Carmen, frente a la Iglesia)

HERMANDAD DE LA BORRIQUITA

  • Ameniza: Gloria Bendita
  • 14.00 horas (Patio Colegio San José)

HERMANDAD DEL CRISTO DE LA VIGA

  • Reducto de la Catedral
  • 14.00 horas

HERMANDAD DE LA VERACRUZ

  • Plaza de la Asunción
  • 14.00 horas

HERMANDAD DEL PERDÓN

  • Junto a la Ermita de Guía
  • 14.00 horas

HERMANDAD DE LA AMARGURA

  • Calle Sagrada Flagelación
  • 14.00 horas

HERMANDAD DEL CRISTO

  • Alameda del Banco
  • 14.00 horas

HERMANDAD DE LA ORACIÓN EN EL HUERTO

  • Alameda Cristina
  • 14.00 horas

HERMANDAD DEL RESUCITADO Y CONSUELO

  • Plaza Belén
  • 14.00 horas

HERMANDAD DEL SANTO CRUCIFIJO

  • Plaza San Miguel
  • 14.00 horas

PEÑA LUIS DE LA PICA

  • Calle Carpinteros
  • 15.00 horas

PLAZA DE CANTERBURY

  • Ameniza: Dame tono
  • 17.00 horas

LA MARUJONA

  • Ameniza: Coro de la Recogía
  • 17.30 horas (Calle Caballeros, 2)

LA FAVORITA

  • Calle Unión, 1
  • 17.30 horas

LA VEGA

  • Ameniza: Duende y The Bodegones
  • 18.00 horas

KAPOTE

  • Ameniza: Zambombas por bulerías
  • 18.00 horas

BEREBER

  • Ameniza: The Bodegones y Alpairo
  • 19.00 horas

PLAZA DE CANTERBURY

  • Ameniza: Juncal
  • 19.30 horas

PLAZA DE CANTERBURY

  • Ameniza: A tu aire
  • 23.00 horas

7 de diciembre

HERMANDAD DEL PRENDIMIENTO

  • Plaza del Cubo
  • 14.00 horas

HERMANDAD DEL CRISTO

  • Alameda del Banco
  • 14.00 horas

PEÑA LOS PELOTITOS

  • Colegio Beaterio (Calle Visitación)
  • 14.00 horas

PEÑA LA BULERÍA

  • Amenizan: Ángel Torres y Ana Fernández, Cuadro de las Niñas de Carmen Herrera, Gloria Bendita y Sabor Plazuela
  • 14.00 horas (Entrada 1 kilo de alimentos)

HERMANDAD DE LA CANDELARIA

  • Casa Hermandad calle Lealas
  • 14.00 horas

HERMANDAD DEL CRISTO DE LA VIGA

  • Reducto Catedral
  • 14.00 horas

HERMANDAD DE LA BORRIQUITA

  • Ameniza: Gloria Bendita
  • 14.00 horas (Patio Colegio San José)

HERMANDAD DE LAS TRES CAÍDAS

  • Plaza San Lucas
  • 14.00 horas

HERMANDAD DEL AMOR

  • Ameniza: Coro de la Hermandad
  • 14.00 horas (calle Salas, casa hermandad)

HERMANDAD DE LAS CINCO LLAGAS Y PASIÓN

  • Plaza de las Angustias
  • 14.00 horas

HERMANDAD DEL CONSUELO Y RESUCITADO

  • Plaza Belén
  • 14.00 horas

CASA GABRIELA

  • Plaza Plateros
  • 17.00 horas

PLAZA DE CANTERBURY

  • Ameniza: David Heredia 'El buho'
  • 17.00 horas

LA MARUJONA

  • Ameniza: Coro de la Hermandad de las Viñas
  • 17.30 horas (Calle Caballeros, 2)

PEÑA AMIGOS DE ESTELLA

  • Calle del Barco, 2
  • 18.00 horas

LA VEGA

  • Ameniza: Dame Tono y Reflejos del Sur
  • 18.00 horas

PEÑA PEPE ALCONCHEL

  • Calle Plátano
  • 18.00 horas

LA FAVORITA

  • Calle Unión, 1
  • 18.30 horas

BEREBER

  • Ameniza: Sabor Plazuela y Atuvera
  • 19.00 horas

PLAZA DE CANTERBURY

  • Ameniza: Ana Fernández y Ángel Torres
  • 19.30 horas

BAR LA MACETA

  • Calle Lancería, 27
  • 19.45 horas

ABACERÍA GARCÍA DELGADO

  • Ameniza: Sandra Rincón y Anabel Rosado
  • 20.30 horas (Calle San Agustín)

PEÑA EL PESCAERO

  • Nochebuena cantaora de José El Berenjeno
  • 21.30 horas (Av. Arcos, calle Mosa)

PLAZA DE CANTERBURY

  • Ameniza: Los Viandantes por Navidad
  • 23.00 horas

8 de diciembre

HERMANDAD DE LAS TRES CAÍDAS

  • Plaza San Lucas
  • 14.00 horas

HERMANDAD DE LA BORRIQUITA

  • Ameniza: Gloria Bendita
  • 14.00 horas (Patio Colegio San José)

HERMANDAD DE LA CANDELARIA

  • Casa hermandad (calle Lealas)
  • 14.00 horas

HERMANDAD DEL NAZARENO

  • Patio casa hermandad
  • 14.00 horas

HERMANDAD DE LA ORACIÓN EN EL HUERTO

  • Alameda Cristina
  • 14.00 horas

HERMANDAD DEL CONSUELO Y RESUCITADO

  • Plaza Belén
  • 14.00 horas

HERMANDAD DEL CRISTO DE LA VIGA

  • Reducto de la Catedral
  • 14.00 horas

PEÑA LUIS DE LA PICA

  • Calle Carpinteros
  • 15.00 horas

PLAZA DE CANTERBURY

  • Ameniza: Concaché
  • 17.00 horas

LA MARUJONA

  • Ameniza: Grupo Tembleque
  • 17.30 horas (Calle Caballeros, 2)

KAPOTE

  • Ameniza: Flamenkería
  • 18.00 horas

LA VEGA

  • Ameniza: Duende
  • 18.00 horas

BEREBER

  • Ameniza: Duende y Cambio de Tercio
  • 19.00 horas

PLAZA DE CANTERBURY

  • Ameniza: Tres con son
  • 19.30 horas

PLAZA DE CANTERBURY

  • Ameniza: Coro al Son de la Navidad
  • 23.00 horas

9 de diciembre

PLAZA DE CANTERBURY

  • Ameniza: Raquel y Manuela por Navidad
  • 18.30 horas

BEREBER

  • Ameniza: Coro de la Abuela María y Agustele
  • 19.00 horas

12 de diciembre

BAR JUANITO

  • Calle Pescadería Vieja, 8
  • 14.00 horas

RESTAURANTE BOREAL

  • Ameniza: Gloria Bendita
  • 17.30 horas (Av. José Manuel Caballero Bonald)

13 de diciembre

LA FAVORITA

  • Calle Unión, 1
  • 17.00 horas

LA MARUJONA

  • Ameniza: La Plazuela en Navidad
  • 17.30 horas (Calle Caballeros, 2)

RESTAURANTE BOREAL

  • Ameniza: Gloria Bendita
  • 17.30 horas (Av. José Manuel Caballero Bonald)

JEREZ LESGAY

  • Calle Ponce, 2
  • 18.00 horas

KAPOTE

  • Ameniza: Sobretablas
  • 18.00 horas

LA VEGA

  • Ameniza: The Bodegones y Reflejos del Sur
  • 18.00 horas

GARAGE CAFÉ CO

  • Ameniza: Grupo Con Duende
  • 18.30 horas (C/Arquitecto José Vargas 12 esquina con Blas Infante)

PLAZA DE CANTERBURY

  • Ameniza: Ana Fernández y Ángel Torres
  • 18.30 horas

BEREBER

  • Ameniza: Sabor Plazuela y Atuvera
  • 19.00 horas

PEÑA LA LOLA

  • Calle Porvenir, 2
  • 22.30 horas

PLAZA DE CANTERBURY

  • Ameniza: Se dan clases de zambombas
  • 23.00 horas

14 de diciembre

HERMANDAD DEL CARMEN

  • Ameniza: Gloria Bendita y coro de San Rafael
  • 14.00 horas (Plaza de la Asunción)

HERMANDAD DE LA CORONACIÓN

  • Ameniza: Duende Y Coro de la Hermandad
  • 14.00 horas

HERMANDAD DEL AMOR

  • Ameniza: Coro de la Hermandad
  • 14.00 horas (calle Salas, casa hermandad)

HERMANDAD DEL DESCONSUELO

  • Frente a la Iglesia de San Mateo
  • 14.00 horas

HERMANDAD DE LA BORRIQUITA

  • Ameniza: Gloria Bendita
  • 14.00 horas (Patio Colegio San José)

HERMANDAD DEL SANTO CRUCIFIJO

  • Plaza San Miguel
  • 14.00 horas

HERMANDAD DE LA CANDELARIA

  • Casa hermandad (calle Lealas)
  • 14.00 horas

PEÑA LUIS DE LA PICA

  • Calle Carpinteros
  • 15.00 horas

CASA GABRIELA

  • Plaza Plateros
  • 17.00 horas

LA MARUJONA

  • Ameniza: Coro de la Hermandad de las Viñas
  • 17.30 horas (Calle Caballeros, 2)

PLAZA DE CANTERBURY

  • Ameniza: Concaché
  • 17.00 horas

LA VEGA

  • Ameniza: Cambio de Tercio y Miguel Guerrero
  • 18.00 horas

BEREBER

  • Ameniza: Duende y Asere
  • 19.00 horas

PLAZA DE CANTERBURY

  • Ameniza: Jerez por Navidad
  • 19.30 horas

PLAZA DE CANTERBURY

  • Ameniza: A tu aire
  • 23.00 horas

15 de diciembre

KAPOTE

  • Ameniza: Se dan clases de zambomba
  • 18.00 horas

LA FAVORITA

  • Calle Unión, 1
  • 17.00 horas

PLAZA DE CANTERBURY

  • Ameniza: Tres con son
  • 18.30 horas

18 de diciembre

LA VEGA

  • Ameniza: Roberto Osorno
  • 18.00 horas

20 de diciembre

PLAZA DE CANTERBURY

  • Ameniza: Rey Morao
  • 17.00 horas

LA MARUJONA

  • Ameniza: Coro de la Hermandad de las Viñas
  • 17.30 horas (Calle Caballeros, 2)

KAPOTE

  • Ameniza: Cambio de Tercio
  • 18.00 horas

LA VEGA

  • Ameniza: Sobretablas
  • 18.00 horas

BEREBER

  • Ameniza: Duende y Atuvera
  • 19.00 horas

PLAZA DE CANTERBURY

  • Ameniza: Tres con son
  • 23.00 horas

21 de diciembre

HERMANDAD DE LA PIEDAD

  • Junto a la capilla
  • 14.00 horas

PEÑA BUENA GENTE

  • Ameniza: Gloria Bendita y Coro de la peña
  • 14.00 horas (sede Plaza Basurto)

HERMANDAD DE LA BORRIQUITA

  • Ameniza: Gloria Bendita
  • 14.00 horas (Patio Colegio San José)

PEÑA LUIS DE LA PICA

  • Calle Carpinteros
  • 15.00 horas

CASA GABRIELA

  • Plaza Plateros
  • 17.00 horas

PLAZA DE CANTERBURY

  • Ameniza: Jucal
  • 17.00 horas

LA MARUJONA

  • Ameniza: Coro La Recogía
  • 17.30 horas (Calle Caballeros, 2)

PEÑA TÍO JOSÉ DE PAULA

  • Calle Merced
  • 18.00 horas

PEÑA LOS CERNÍCALOS

  • Bodegas Cayetano del Pino
  • 18.00 horas

LA VEGA

  • Ameniza: Son de Santiago y Duende
  • 18.00 horas

PLAZA DE CANTERBURY

  • Ameniza: Marta Peña
  • 19.30 horas

PLAZA DE CANTERBURY

  • Ameniza: Los Viandantes por Navidad
  • 23.00 horas

22 de diciembre

KAPOTE

  • Ameniza: Sabor Plazuela
  • 18.00 horas

PLAZA DE CANTERBURY

  • Ameniza: Ana Fernández y Ángel Torres
  • 18.30 horas

PLAZA DE CANTERBURY

  • Ameniza: Daily Fuguet y su grupo
  • 23.00 horas

23 de diciembre

PLAZA DE CANTERBURY

  • Ameniza: Dame Tono
  • 18.30 horas

PLAZA DE CANTERBURY

  • Ameniza: Se dan clases de zambomba
  • 23.00 horas

24 de diciembre

BAR JUANITO

  • Calle Pescadería Vieja, 8
  • 14.00 horas

LA MARUJONA

  • Ameniza: Tamara Tañé y su gente
  • 17.30 horas (Calle Caballeros, 2)

LA VEGA

  • Ameniza: Duende y Manuel de Cantarote
  • 18.00 horas

