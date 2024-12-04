Zambombas de Jerez en el puente de diciembre: fechas, horario y lugar

Navidad en Jerez
Jerez volverá a vestir sus mejores galas navideñas gracias a sus zambombas, que se multiplican en este puente de la Inmaculada

Imagen de una zambomba del pasado fin de semana. / Manuel Aranda
Fran Pereira

04 de diciembre 2024 - 10:38

5 de diciembre

HERMANDAD DE LA ENTREGA

  • Plaza de la Asunción
  • 13.30 horas

BAR JUANITO

  • Calle Pescadería Vieja, 8
  • 14.00 horas

PEÑA FERNANDO TERREMOTO

  • Ameniza: Grupo Aire de los Peña
  • 14.30 horas

PLAZA DE CANTERBURY

  • Ameniza: La Tierra lleva el compás (Nuevas generaciones)
  • 18.30 horas

LA VEGA

  • Ameniza: Son de Santiago
  • 18.00 horas

KAPOTE

  • Ameniza: Cambio de Tercio
  • 18.00 horas

BEREBER

  • Ameniza: Duende y Chaneli & Montoya
  • 19.00 horas

PLAZA DE CANTERBURY

  • Ameniza: Daily Fuguet y su grupo
  • 23.00 horas

6 de diciembre

HERMANDAD DE LA PAZ DE FÁTIMA

  • Plaza de la Asunción
  • 14.00 horas

HERMANDAD DE HUMILDAD Y PACIENCIA

  • Ameniza: Gloria Bendita
  • 14.00 horas (Plaza de las Angustias)

HERMANDAD DE LA SOLEDAD

  • Frente a la Iglesia de la Victoria
  • 14.00 horas

HERMANDAD DEL ROCÍO

  • Bodegón La Plazuela
  • 14.00 horas

HERMANDAD DE LAS TRES CAÍDAS

  • Plaza San Lucas
  • 14.00 horas

HERMANDAD DEL CARMEN

  • Ameniza: Coro de La Clemencia y coro de San Rafael
  • 14.00 horas (Plaza del Carmen, frente a la Iglesia)

HERMANDAD DE LA BORRIQUITA

  • Ameniza: Gloria Bendita
  • 14.00 horas (Patio Colegio San José)

HERMANDAD DEL CRISTO DE LA VIGA

  • Reducto de la Catedral
  • 14.00 horas

HERMANDAD DE LA VERACRUZ

  • Plaza de la Asunción
  • 14.00 horas

HERMANDAD DEL PERDÓN

  • Junto a la Ermita de Guía
  • 14.00 horas

HERMANDAD DE LA AMARGURA

  • Calle Sagrada Flagelación
  • 14.00 horas

HERMANDAD DEL CRISTO

  • Alameda del Banco
  • 14.00 horas

HERMANDAD DE LA ORACIÓN EN EL HUERTO

  • Alameda Cristina
  • 14.00 horas

HERMANDAD DEL RESUCITADO Y CONSUELO

  • Plaza Belén
  • 14.00 horas

HERMANDAD DEL SANTO CRUCIFIJO

  • Plaza San Miguel
  • 14.00 horas

PEÑA LUIS DE LA PICA

  • Calle Carpinteros
  • 15.00 horas

TABERNA LOS MANUELES

  • Calle Pizarro, 27
  • 16.00 horas

PLAZA DE CANTERBURY

  • Ameniza: Dame tono
  • 17.00 horas

LA MARUJONA

  • Ameniza: Coro de la Recogía
  • 17.30 horas (Calle Caballeros, 2)

LA FAVORITA

  • Calle Unión, 1
  • 17.30 horas

LA VEGA

  • Ameniza: Duende y The Bodegones
  • 18.00 horas

KAPOTE

  • Ameniza: Zambombas por bulerías
  • 18.00 horas

BEREBER

  • Ameniza: The Bodegones y Alpairo
  • 19.00 horas

PLAZA DE CANTERBURY

  • Ameniza: Juncal
  • 19.30 horas

PLAZA DE CANTERBURY

  • Ameniza: A tu aire
  • 23.00 horas

7 de diciembre

HERMANDAD DEL PRENDIMIENTO

  • Plaza del Cubo
  • 14.00 horas

HERMANDAD DEL NAZARENO

  • Patio casa hermandad
  • 14.00 horas

HERMANDAD DE LA EXALTACIÓN

  • Alameda del Banco
  • 14.00 horas

HERMANDAD DE LA SOLEDAD

  • Frente a la Iglesia de la Victoria
  • 14.00 horas

PEÑA LOS PELOTITOS

  • Colegio Beaterio (Calle Visitación)
  • 14.00 horas

PEÑA LA BULERÍA

  • Amenizan: Ángel Torres y Ana Fernández, Cuadro de las Niñas de Carmen Herrera, Gloria Bendita y Sabor Plazuela
  • 14.00 horas (Entrada 1 kilo de alimentos)

HERMANDAD DE LA CANDELARIA

  • Casa Hermandad calle Lealas
  • 14.00 horas

HERMANDAD DEL CRISTO DE LA VIGA

  • Reducto Catedral
  • 14.00 horas

HERMANDAD DE LA BORRIQUITA

  • Ameniza: Gloria Bendita
  • 14.00 horas (Patio Colegio San José)

HERMANDAD DE LAS TRES CAÍDAS

  • Plaza San Lucas
  • 14.00 horas

HERMANDAD DEL AMOR

  • Ameniza: Coro de la Hermandad
  • 14.00 horas (calle Salas, casa hermandad)

HERMANDAD DE LAS CINCO LLAGAS Y PASIÓN

  • Plaza de las Angustias
  • 14.00 horas

HERMANDAD DEL CONSUELO Y RESUCITADO

  • Plaza Belén
  • 14.00 horas

CASA GABRIELA

  • Plaza Plateros
  • 17.00 horas

PLAZA DE CANTERBURY

  • Ameniza: David Heredia 'El buho'
  • 17.00 horas

LA MARUJONA

  • Ameniza: Coro de la Hermandad de las Viñas
  • 17.30 horas (Calle Caballeros, 2)

PEÑA AMIGOS DE ESTELLA

  • Ameniza: Coro La Recogía
  • 18.00 horas (Calle del Barco, 2)

LA VEGA

  • Ameniza: Dame Tono y Reflejos del Sur
  • 18.00 horas

PEÑA PEPE ALCONCHEL

  • Calle Plátano
  • 18.00 horas

LA FAVORITA

  • Ameniza: Coro de la Plata
  • 17.00 horas (Calle Unión, 1)

BEREBER

  • Ameniza: Sabor Plazuela y Atuvera
  • 19.00 horas

PLAZA DE CANTERBURY

  • Ameniza: Ana Fernández y Ángel Torres
  • 19.30 horas

BAR LA MACETA

  • Ameniza: Coro La Recogía
  • 19.45 horas (Calle Lancería, 27)

URBANO BAR

  • Plazoleta del Teatro Villamarta. Ameniza No te rayes por Navidá
  • 20:00 horas

ABACERÍA GARCÍA DELGADO

  • Ameniza: Sandra Rincón y Anabel Rosado
  • 20.30 horas (Calle San Agustín)

PEÑA EL PESCAERO

  • Nochebuena cantaora de José El Berenjeno
  • 21.30 horas (Av. Arcos, calle Mosa)

PLAZA DE CANTERBURY

  • Ameniza: Los Viandantes por Navidad
  • 23.00 horas

ZAMBOMBAZO JEREZ

  • Plaza del Cubo (Bodegas A. Parra Guerrero) 

8 de diciembre

HERMANDAD DE LA SAGRADA CENA

  • Plaza de la Asunción
  • 14.00 horas

CENTRO JUVENIL FUTURO ABIERTO

  • Alameda del Banco
  • 14:00 horas

HERMANDAD DE LAS TRES CAÍDAS

  • Plaza San Lucas
  • 14.00 horas

HERMANDAD DE LA BORRIQUITA

  • Ameniza: Gloria Bendita
  • 14.00 horas (Patio Colegio San José)

HERMANDAD DE LA CANDELARIA

  • Casa hermandad (calle Lealas)
  • 14.00 horas

HERMANDAD DEL NAZARENO

  • Patio casa hermandad
  • 14.00 horas

HERMANDAD DE LA ORACIÓN EN EL HUERTO

  • Alameda Cristina
  • 14.00 horas

HERMANDAD DEL CONSUELO Y RESUCITADO

  • Plaza Belén
  • 14.00 horas

HERMANDAD DEL CRISTO DE LA VIGA

  • Reducto de la Catedral
  • 14.00 horas

PEÑA LUIS DE LA PICA

  • Calle Carpinteros
  • 15.00 horas

PLAZA DE CANTERBURY

  • Ameniza: Concaché
  • 17.00 horas

LA MARUJONA

  • Ameniza: Grupo Tembleque
  • 17.30 horas (Calle Caballeros, 2)

MARICASTAÑA

  • Ameniza: Coro de la Plata
  • 18.00 horas (Parque Entrevías)

KAPOTE

  • Ameniza: Flamenkería
  • 18.00 horas

LA VEGA

  • Ameniza: Duende
  • 18.00 horas

BEREBER

  • Ameniza: Duende y Cambio de Tercio
  • 19.00 horas

PLAZA DE CANTERBURY

  • Ameniza: Tres con son
  • 19.30 horas

URBANO BAR

  • Plazoleta del Teatro Villamarta. Ameniza No te rayes por Navidá
  • 20:00 horas

PLAZA DE CANTERBURY

  • Ameniza: Coro al Son de la Navidad
  • 23.00 horas

9 de diciembre

PLAZA DE CANTERBURY

  • Ameniza: Raquel y Manuela por Navidad
  • 18.30 horas

BEREBER

  • Ameniza: Coro de la Abuela María y Agustele
  • 19.00 horas

