Zambombas de Jerez en el puente de diciembre: fechas, horario y lugar
Jerez volverá a vestir sus mejores galas navideñas gracias a sus zambombas, que se multiplican en este puente de la Inmaculada
5 de diciembre
HERMANDAD DE LA ENTREGA
- Plaza de la Asunción
- 13.30 horas
BAR JUANITO
- Calle Pescadería Vieja, 8
- 14.00 horas
PEÑA FERNANDO TERREMOTO
- Ameniza: Grupo Aire de los Peña
- 14.30 horas
PLAZA DE CANTERBURY
- Ameniza: La Tierra lleva el compás (Nuevas generaciones)
- 18.30 horas
LA VEGA
- Ameniza: Son de Santiago
- 18.00 horas
KAPOTE
- Ameniza: Cambio de Tercio
- 18.00 horas
BEREBER
- Ameniza: Duende y Chaneli & Montoya
- 19.00 horas
PLAZA DE CANTERBURY
- Ameniza: Daily Fuguet y su grupo
- 23.00 horas
6 de diciembre
HERMANDAD DE LA PAZ DE FÁTIMA
- Plaza de la Asunción
- 14.00 horas
HERMANDAD DE HUMILDAD Y PACIENCIA
- Ameniza: Gloria Bendita
- 14.00 horas (Plaza de las Angustias)
HERMANDAD DE LA SOLEDAD
- Frente a la Iglesia de la Victoria
- 14.00 horas
HERMANDAD DEL ROCÍO
- Bodegón La Plazuela
- 14.00 horas
HERMANDAD DE LAS TRES CAÍDAS
- Plaza San Lucas
- 14.00 horas
HERMANDAD DEL CARMEN
- Ameniza: Coro de La Clemencia y coro de San Rafael
- 14.00 horas (Plaza del Carmen, frente a la Iglesia)
HERMANDAD DE LA BORRIQUITA
- Ameniza: Gloria Bendita
- 14.00 horas (Patio Colegio San José)
HERMANDAD DEL CRISTO DE LA VIGA
- Reducto de la Catedral
- 14.00 horas
HERMANDAD DE LA VERACRUZ
- Plaza de la Asunción
- 14.00 horas
HERMANDAD DEL PERDÓN
- Junto a la Ermita de Guía
- 14.00 horas
HERMANDAD DE LA AMARGURA
- Calle Sagrada Flagelación
- 14.00 horas
HERMANDAD DEL CRISTO
- Alameda del Banco
- 14.00 horas
HERMANDAD DE LA ORACIÓN EN EL HUERTO
- Alameda Cristina
- 14.00 horas
HERMANDAD DEL RESUCITADO Y CONSUELO
- Plaza Belén
- 14.00 horas
HERMANDAD DEL SANTO CRUCIFIJO
- Plaza San Miguel
- 14.00 horas
PEÑA LUIS DE LA PICA
- Calle Carpinteros
- 15.00 horas
TABERNA LOS MANUELES
- Calle Pizarro, 27
- 16.00 horas
PLAZA DE CANTERBURY
- Ameniza: Dame tono
- 17.00 horas
LA MARUJONA
- Ameniza: Coro de la Recogía
- 17.30 horas (Calle Caballeros, 2)
LA FAVORITA
- Calle Unión, 1
- 17.30 horas
LA VEGA
- Ameniza: Duende y The Bodegones
- 18.00 horas
KAPOTE
- Ameniza: Zambombas por bulerías
- 18.00 horas
BEREBER
- Ameniza: The Bodegones y Alpairo
- 19.00 horas
PLAZA DE CANTERBURY
- Ameniza: Juncal
- 19.30 horas
PLAZA DE CANTERBURY
- Ameniza: A tu aire
- 23.00 horas
7 de diciembre
HERMANDAD DEL PRENDIMIENTO
- Plaza del Cubo
- 14.00 horas
HERMANDAD DEL NAZARENO
- Patio casa hermandad
- 14.00 horas
HERMANDAD DE LA EXALTACIÓN
- Alameda del Banco
- 14.00 horas
HERMANDAD DE LA SOLEDAD
- Frente a la Iglesia de la Victoria
- 14.00 horas
PEÑA LOS PELOTITOS
- Colegio Beaterio (Calle Visitación)
- 14.00 horas
PEÑA LA BULERÍA
- Amenizan: Ángel Torres y Ana Fernández, Cuadro de las Niñas de Carmen Herrera, Gloria Bendita y Sabor Plazuela
- 14.00 horas (Entrada 1 kilo de alimentos)
HERMANDAD DE LA CANDELARIA
- Casa Hermandad calle Lealas
- 14.00 horas
HERMANDAD DEL CRISTO DE LA VIGA
- Reducto Catedral
- 14.00 horas
HERMANDAD DE LA BORRIQUITA
- Ameniza: Gloria Bendita
- 14.00 horas (Patio Colegio San José)
HERMANDAD DE LAS TRES CAÍDAS
- Plaza San Lucas
- 14.00 horas
HERMANDAD DEL AMOR
- Ameniza: Coro de la Hermandad
- 14.00 horas (calle Salas, casa hermandad)
HERMANDAD DE LAS CINCO LLAGAS Y PASIÓN
- Plaza de las Angustias
- 14.00 horas
HERMANDAD DEL CONSUELO Y RESUCITADO
- Plaza Belén
- 14.00 horas
CASA GABRIELA
- Plaza Plateros
- 17.00 horas
PLAZA DE CANTERBURY
- Ameniza: David Heredia 'El buho'
- 17.00 horas
LA MARUJONA
- Ameniza: Coro de la Hermandad de las Viñas
- 17.30 horas (Calle Caballeros, 2)
PEÑA AMIGOS DE ESTELLA
- Ameniza: Coro La Recogía
- 18.00 horas (Calle del Barco, 2)
LA VEGA
- Ameniza: Dame Tono y Reflejos del Sur
- 18.00 horas
PEÑA PEPE ALCONCHEL
- Calle Plátano
- 18.00 horas
LA FAVORITA
- Ameniza: Coro de la Plata
- 17.00 horas (Calle Unión, 1)
BEREBER
- Ameniza: Sabor Plazuela y Atuvera
- 19.00 horas
PLAZA DE CANTERBURY
- Ameniza: Ana Fernández y Ángel Torres
- 19.30 horas
BAR LA MACETA
- Ameniza: Coro La Recogía
- 19.45 horas (Calle Lancería, 27)
URBANO BAR
- Plazoleta del Teatro Villamarta. Ameniza No te rayes por Navidá
- 20:00 horas
ABACERÍA GARCÍA DELGADO
- Ameniza: Sandra Rincón y Anabel Rosado
- 20.30 horas (Calle San Agustín)
PEÑA EL PESCAERO
- Nochebuena cantaora de José El Berenjeno
- 21.30 horas (Av. Arcos, calle Mosa)
PLAZA DE CANTERBURY
- Ameniza: Los Viandantes por Navidad
- 23.00 horas
ZAMBOMBAZO JEREZ
- Plaza del Cubo (Bodegas A. Parra Guerrero)
8 de diciembre
HERMANDAD DE LA SAGRADA CENA
- Plaza de la Asunción
- 14.00 horas
CENTRO JUVENIL FUTURO ABIERTO
- Alameda del Banco
- 14:00 horas
HERMANDAD DE LAS TRES CAÍDAS
- Plaza San Lucas
- 14.00 horas
HERMANDAD DE LA BORRIQUITA
- Ameniza: Gloria Bendita
- 14.00 horas (Patio Colegio San José)
HERMANDAD DE LA CANDELARIA
- Casa hermandad (calle Lealas)
- 14.00 horas
HERMANDAD DEL NAZARENO
- Patio casa hermandad
- 14.00 horas
HERMANDAD DE LA ORACIÓN EN EL HUERTO
- Alameda Cristina
- 14.00 horas
HERMANDAD DEL CONSUELO Y RESUCITADO
- Plaza Belén
- 14.00 horas
HERMANDAD DEL CRISTO DE LA VIGA
- Reducto de la Catedral
- 14.00 horas
PEÑA LUIS DE LA PICA
- Calle Carpinteros
- 15.00 horas
PLAZA DE CANTERBURY
- Ameniza: Concaché
- 17.00 horas
LA MARUJONA
- Ameniza: Grupo Tembleque
- 17.30 horas (Calle Caballeros, 2)
MARICASTAÑA
- Ameniza: Coro de la Plata
- 18.00 horas (Parque Entrevías)
KAPOTE
- Ameniza: Flamenkería
- 18.00 horas
LA VEGA
- Ameniza: Duende
- 18.00 horas
BEREBER
- Ameniza: Duende y Cambio de Tercio
- 19.00 horas
PLAZA DE CANTERBURY
- Ameniza: Tres con son
- 19.30 horas
URBANO BAR
- Plazoleta del Teatro Villamarta. Ameniza No te rayes por Navidá
- 20:00 horas
PLAZA DE CANTERBURY
- Ameniza: Coro al Son de la Navidad
- 23.00 horas
9 de diciembre
PLAZA DE CANTERBURY
- Ameniza: Raquel y Manuela por Navidad
- 18.30 horas
BEREBER
- Ameniza: Coro de la Abuela María y Agustele
- 19.00 horas
