Premios Emmy 2025: Lista completa de nominados

La Academia de Televisión estadounidense ha anunciado este 15 martes de julio las nominaciones a los premios Emmy 2025. La segunda temporada de Separación (Severance) de Apple TV+ se sitúa como favorita con 27 candidaturas, seguida de El Pingüino, el spin-off de The Batman con 24 nominaciones y de The Studio y la tercera temporada de The White Lotus, ambas con 23 nominaciones.

Los actores Harvey Guillén y Brenda Song fueron los encargados de anunciar las nominaciones de los premios, que se celebrarán el próximo 14 de septiembre en el teatro Peacock de Los Ángeles, California (EE UU), y estará conducida por el humorista Nate Bargatze.

Esta es la lista completa de nominados de las principales categorías de los Emmy 2025:

MEJOR SERIE DRAMÁTICA

Andor

La diplomática

The Last of Us

Separación

Paradise

The Pitt

Slow Horses

The White Lotus

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA SERIE DRAMÁTICA

Kathy Bates - Matlock

Sharon Horgan - Hermanas hasta la muerte

Britt Lower - Separación

Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us

Keri Russell - La diplomática

MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA SERIE DRAMÁTICA

Sterling K. Brown - Paradise

Gary Oldman - Slow Horses

Pedro Pascal - The Last of Us

Adam Scott - Separación

Noah Wyle - The Pitt

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE DRAMÁTICA

Patricia Arquette - Separación

Carrie Coon - The White Lotus

Katherine LaNasa - The Pitt

Julianne Nicholson - Paradise

Parker Posey - The White Lotus

Natasha Rothwell - The White Lotus

Aimee Lou Wood - The White Lotus

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE DRAMÁTICA

Zach Cherry - Separación

Walton Goggins - The White Lotus

Jason Isaacs - The White Lotus

James Marsden - Paradise Sam Rockwell - The White Lotus

Tramell Tillman - Separación

John Turturro - Separación

MEJOR ACTOR INVITADO EN UNA SERIE DRAMA

Giancarlo Esposito - The Boys

Scott Glenn - The White Lotus

Shawn Hatosy - The Pitt

Joe Pantoliano - The Last of Us

Forest Whitaker - Andor

Jeffrey Wright - The Last of Us

MEJOR ACTRIZ INVITADA EN UNA SERIE DRAMÁTICA

Jane Alexander - Separación

Gwendoline Christie - Separación

Kaitlyn Dever - The Last of Us

Cherry Jones - El cuento de la criada

Catherine O'Hara - The Last of Us

Merritt Wever - Separación

MEJOR SERIE DE COMEDIA

Colegio Abbott

The Bear

Hacks

Nadie quiere esto

Solo asesinatos en el edificio

Terapia sin filtro

The Studio

Lo que hacemos en las sombras

MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA

Adam Brody - Nadie quiere esto

Seth Rogen - The Studio

Jason Segel - Terapia sin filtro

Jeremy Allen White - The Bear

Martin Short - Solo asesinatos en el edificio

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA

Kristen Bell - Nadie quiere esto

Uzo Aduba - La residencia

Quinta Brunson - Colegio Abbott

Ayo Edebiri - The Bear

Jean Smart - Hacks

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA

Ike Barinholtz - The Studio

Colman Domingo - The Four Seasons

Harrison Ford - Terapia sin filtro

Jeff Hiller - Somebody Somewhere

Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Bear

Michael Urie - Terapia sin filtro

Bowen Yang - Saturday Night Live

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA

Liza Colón-Zayas - The Bear

Hannah Einbinder - Hacks

Kathryn Hahn - The Studio

Janelle James - Colegio Abbott

Catherine O'Hara - The Studio

Sheryl Lee Ralph - Colegio Abbott

Jessica Williams - Terapia sin filtro

MEJOR ACTOR INVITADO EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA

Jon Bernthal - The Bear

Bryan Cranston - The Studio

Dave Franco - The Studio

Ron Howard - The Studio

Anthony Mackie - The Studio

Martin Scorsese - The Studio

MEJOR ACTRIZ INVITADA EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA

Olivia Colman - The Bear

Jamie Lee Curtis - The Bear

Cynthia Erivo - Poker Face

Robby Hoffman - Hacks

Zoë Kravitz - The Studio Julianne Nicholson - Hacks

MEJOR MINISERIE O SERIE DE ANTOLOGÍA

Adolescencia

Black Mirror

Dying For Sex

Monstruos: La historia de Lyle y Erik Menéndez

El Pingüino

MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE DE ANTOLOGÍA O PELÍCULA

Colin Farrell - El Pingüino

Stephen Graham - Adolescencia

Jake Gyllenhaal - Presunto inocente

Brian Tyree Henry - Ladrones de drogas

Cooper Koch - Monstruos: La historia de Lyle y Erik Menéndez

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE DE ANTOLOGÍA O PELÍCULA

Cate Blanchett - Disclaimer

Meagan Fahy - Sirens

Cristin Milioti - El Pingüino

Michelle Williams - Dying for Sex

Rashida Jones - Black Mirror

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE DE ANTOLOGÍA O PELÍCULA

Javier Bardem - Monstruos: La historia de Lyle y Erik Menéndez

Bill Camp - Presunto inocente

Owen Cooper - Adolescencia

Rob Delaney - Dying for Sex

Peter Sarsgaard - Presunto inocente

Ashley Walters - Adolescencia

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE DE ANTOLOGÍA O PELÍCULA

Erin Doherty - Adolescencia

Ruth Negga - Presunto inocente

Deirdre O'Connell - El Pingüino

Chloë Sevigny - Monstruos: La historia de Lyle y Erik Menéndez

Jenny Slate - Dying for Sex

Christine Tremarco - Adolescencia

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE UNA SERIE DRAMÁTICA

Andor

The Pitt

Separación

Slow Horses

The White Lotus

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA

The Bear

Hacks

Clásicos moderno

Los ensayos

The Studio

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN EN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE DE ANTOLOGÍA O PELÍCULA

Adolescencia

Dying for Sex

El Pingüino

Sirens

Día cero

MEJOR GUION DE UNA SERIE DRAMÁTICA

Andor

The Pitt

Separación

Slow Horses

The White Lotus

MEJOR GUION DE UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA

Colegio Abbott

Hacks

Los ensaños

Somebody Somewhere

The Studio

Lo que hacemos en las sombras

MEJOR GUION EN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE DE ANTOLOGÍA O PELÍCULA

Adolescencia

Black Mirror

Dying for Sex

El Pingüino

No digas nada