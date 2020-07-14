La infidelidad de Jada a Will Smith, récord histórico en Facebook

La pareja de Jada Pinkett Smith y Will Smith es protagonista de la polémica más viral de estos días al destapar una infidelidad habida en el matrimonio que ha impresionado a los espectadores. El vídeo en el que ambos charlan sobre una aventura extramarital de ella, presentadora de Red Table Talk, ha marcado el récord de la emisión más vista de Facebook en 24 horas al sumar más de 15 millones de espectadores. Su cifra supera en estos momentos los 22 millones.
El programa Red Table Talk pertenece a Facebook Watch y una de sus conductoras es Jada, que quiso contar con su marido como invitado el pasado viernes. La sinceridad fue la tónica de la descarnada conversación.
Ella reconocía que tuvo un affaire con un cantante, August Alsina, cuando ya estaban casados y atravesaban una crisis matrimonial e incluso barajaban el divorcio. Will Smith, sabedor que el asunto y de la crisis vivida en su intimidad, quiso restar importancia a lo sucedido lo que le ha granjeado a su vez críticas y elogios encendidos en las redes.
God said, We may grow weary and tired fighting in the fire, but we shall NOT be burned! The journey to freedom is a deeply complex, tricky, and turbulent road to tow; yet very necessary. Oppression comes in so many forms these days, beginning w/ physical slavery and bondage to the white man, then passed down generational programming that manifest into mental enslavement. Slaves to an idea, slaves to an image, slaves to a code of conduct, slaves to a picture you’ve created in your mind.. even if it contains many falsities.. & anything that differentiates from your “idea” & “image” feels like an attack. & I get it; not only do i get it but I’m also sorry you feel that way, BUT, The only attack here is against the invisible walls of silent societal construct and “code” we place upon each other & upon ourselves hidden behind the desires of others approval & acceptance; another form of slavery & bondage that blocks one’s truest self from showing & spirit flow. Be blocked and stuck for what? Live silent, pressed down crippled in fear for who ? Adversary is but a gift given to you to flourish. We are surround by so much disharmony in this external world, so it is my forever job to do whatever’s necessary to reach the gift of harmony within myself. Truth & Transparency makes us uncomfortable, yes, but i can’t apologize for that. A tower of truth can never fall, only a tower of lies can do that. My truth is MY truth, & its mine to own. There is no right or wrong here, it simply just IS. & I make room and have acceptance for your thoughts and opinions, regardless if I agree or not, you have that freedom to feel WHATEVER it is u feel because when you’re at TRUE peace, all of the noise and chatter becomes that of a whisper. My heart has no malice or hate toward anyone on this planet. I just simply want the chains off & I’m willing to DIE getting there. The gift of freedom is yours to have, God promises us that, but only if you’re willing. &God is not a man that HE should lie.. & I’m His SON, so neither would I. 🙏🏽 W/ that being said i should also say that, no one was side swiped by any conversation, everyone got courtesy calls time in advance. Wishing Everyone Big Love!
Jada justificaba que conoció a Alsina cuando éste tenía 23 años, a través de su hijo, y vio que era una persona vulnerable a la que debía ayudar con su salud mental. A medida que avanzaba en esa ayuda se "metió en un lío romántico", se excusa. Como arrepentimiento reconoce que lo sucedido le ayudó a ser más madura y segura emocionalmente.
El cantante llegó a proponer una relación abierta con Will y compartir así su esposa. August tiene 27 años por lo que este episodio turbio en su matrimonio acaeció hace cuatro años.
Tras esta confesión a cara descubierta entre ambos, delante del público, parece que el matrimonio Smith necesitaba esta declaración pública y están pasando unas vacaciones familiares en el Caribe.
