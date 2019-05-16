La princesa Marta Luisa de Noruega ha encontrado de nuevo el amor y ha querido hacer oficial su relación compartiendo en las redes una bonita declaración de amor –y de intenciones– y varias fotos junto a él. Su nombre es Shaman Durek, un guía espiritual que es conocido por el ser el chamán de la actriz Gwyneth Paltrow. Un perfil de novio bastante alejado a las actuales parejas de miembros de la realeza. Él se define como alguien "innovador evolutivo, espíritu hacker, líder de potenciación de la mujer, activista de derechos humanos". Shaman Durek sufrió un problema de salud con 30 años que le hizo estar clínicamente muerto. Al superarlo, comenzó su carrera espiritual y se convirtió en un líder al que siguen cientos de personas. La princesa Marta Luisa afirma que es su "alma gemela".

"Cuando te encuentras con tu llama gemela, lo sabes. He tenido la suerte de haber conocido el mío.@shamandurek Ha cambiado mi vida, como lo hace con tantos. Me ha hecho darme cuenta de que el amor incondicional realmente existe aquí en este planeta. Él me abraza a todos sin preguntas ni miedo. Me hace reír más que nadie, tiene la más profunda sabiduría para compartir y todos los bits intermedios de la diversidad de su ser. Me siento tan feliz y bendecida por él, que es mi novio. Gracias, mi amor, por incluirme tan generosamente en tu familia. Te amo de esta eternidad a la siguiente", afirma la hija de los reyes Harald y Sonia.